7News First Alert Weather: Update on this weeks drought conditions

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
Drought conditions this week have improved slightly as we have seen multiple rounds of showers and storms over the past few days. The area of moderate drought has decreased for Harmon and Greer counties, although much of our region is still in abnormally dry conditions. King and Cottle counties are seeing severe drought conditions, along with Montague county and some areas in the surrounding counties.
We will see dry and windy conditions tomorrow with high wind gusts up to 35 mph. Relative humidity values will be low with temperatures in the 70s, giving us elevated fire danger for Friday. Burning is highly discouraged as most of us are still in drought conditions. A cold front will move through Saturday dropping temperatures slightly and giving us a small chance for some pop up showers off the front. Sunday will be cooler before we warm up into the 70s again Monday with more rain chances in the forecast as we have a low moving through. Rain chances will return again next Wednesday.
