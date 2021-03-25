UPDATE: Suspect identified after 18-wheeler-standoff on Friday

ARCHER COUNTY, Texas (TNN) - Texas DPS released the identity of the suspect who led multiple agencies on a chase Friday.
Kelly Cearley of Springtown, Texas was identified as the driver of the 18-wheeler which failed to stop for reckless driving. Cearley reportedly fled multiple agencies through several counties and waited hours before surrendering.
Cearley is in the Archer County Jail and charged with assault on a public servant, evading arrest and terrorist threat. His bonds totals at $7,500 as of now.
Authorities with the Archer County Sheriff’s Office are working with Texas Rangers in this investigation.
UPDATE (4 p.m.):
The suspect in a standoff with multiple law enforcement agencies in Baylor County has been arrested.
“So it started early this morning in Jacksboro and made it’s way through Archer County and all the way into Baylor County, on Highway 114. Megargel and Seymour basically an 18-wheeler was to be stopped due to reckless driving and continued to evade law enforcement all the way to Baylor County,” said Sgt. Buesing.
Texas DPS Sgt. Dan Buesing said multiple law enforcement agencies were involved in the standoff, including an Abilene bomb squad. The suspect was taken into custody around 3:50 p.m.
“We weren’t able to confirm what kind of weapons the driver had in his vehicle. He had a large tractor truck semi-trailer with a sleeper. So the possibilities of weapons and problems were there; we just really had to make a large perimeter so everybody would be safe,” said Sgt. Buesing.
No injuries were reported by law enforcement officials on scene and Highway 114 has been reopened.
Sgt. Buesing also said officers initially tried to pull over the suspect for driving recklessly. The semi-truck was reportedly spiked multiple times during the chase.
The suspect will be facing several charges across multiple counties, including evading arrest and reckless driving. This is an ongoing investigation and we will continue to update you as we learn more information.
ORIGINAL STORY (2:40 p.m.):
Law enforcement officials are in a standoff with a semi-truck driver in Baylor County after the suspect led them on a chase through several Texoma counties, according to Texas DPS officials.
Officers first tried to pull the suspect over around 10 a.m. in Jack County after he was reported as a drunk driver. The suspect refused to stop for officers and led them on a chase through Jack and Archer counties on Highway 114 before stopping in Baylor County.
Law enforcement officials reportedly spiked the suspect’s vehicle, causing him to drive off of the roadway on Highway 114.
The suspect is allegedly refusing to get out of his truck and Texas Rangers are negotiating with him at this time.
Highway 114 in Baylor County is closed off while this standoff continues and TxDOT is rerouting traffic in the area.
Texas DPS officials said the suspect is alone in the truck.
