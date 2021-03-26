Altus girls get inside look at impact of women in the Air Force

ALTUS, Okla. (TNN) - Hundreds of middle and high school girls took a trip to Altus Air Force Base Friday for an up-close look at the impact women have in our military.
Roughly 220 girls from four schools headed to Altus Air Force Base for a look at the history of women in the Air Force and where they’re headed.
“It’s amazing to see how far women have come. It’s really important because I’ve seen several people look at these planes and say this is what I want to do. I’ve already seen so many people do that today and it’s just amazing,” said Altus student Abigail Reyna.
The girls learned about all kinds of careers, from being a pilot to a firefighter to working in air traffic control. Base officials say they just wanted the girls to see all of the opportunities in front of them.
“For a young woman out there who is not sure what they want to do with their future, to see other women serving and know that you can do it, that there’s really nothing stopping you,” said Chief Master Sergeant Laura Hoover.
“It’s important for people to see that anybody can go do what they want to with a little bit of research and some good connections through mentorship and events like this,” said Major Althea Ridenour.
Both Hoover and Ridenour say planes and air shows inspired them at a young age, sending them down the paths they chose. They hope Friday’s event could do the same for someone else.
“This is so awesome. I get really excited. I have kids of my own so I’m hoping that through events like this we can inspire the next generation to do things they really love,” Ridenour said.
“We can demonstrate that the Air Force is truly a place where someone can come and serve and a place where you are valued for what you bring to the table, no matter what your background is. We wanted to show the local community that we are better together and that our talents as women are valued and that really the sky is the limit,” Hoover said.
The students at Friday’s event were from Altus Junior High School, Altus High School, Altus Christian Academy, and Navajo Public Schools.
