Arrest warrant filed for Lawton man after robbery, stabbing

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Lawton man has been accused of stabbing another man during a robbery.
According to the affidavit, Brandon Roberts, reportedly also known by the alias Huggy Bear, entered the breezeway of an apartment complex, followed by another man.
Investigators say Roberts turned to the man and stabbed him in the stomach. A struggle ensued, with Roberts trying to take the man’s car keys.
Roberts was allegedly able to get several keys off the victim’s keychain and took $100.
He is facing a first degree robbery charge. His bond is set at $50,000.
