Educators excited about being fully vaccinated

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - About one-thousand educators are fully vaccinated, they got their second COVID-19 dose Friday.
Virginia Terry is a Teacher Assistant at Tomlinson Middle School.
Terry said at first she was skeptical about getting the Coronavirus vaccine. She said back in November and December COVID hit her hard, causing her to spend multiple nights in the hospital.
“Getting the shot I was really afraid. I thought well if I’m going to get this shot, am I going to get sick again? But the thought of not having to worry about getting it anymore was nice,” Terry said.
Marcus Williams is the Head Soccer Coach for boys and girls at MacArthur High School. He said the shot was the least of his worries. He was just ready to get it out of the way.
“You know we’ve talked about taking these off now, and maybe it can actually help me out while I’m yelling at the kids during the game and stuff like that,” Williams said.
Marieli Goodner also teaches at MacArthur High School. She’s been waiting for this day since it was announced that teachers would be eligible for the vaccine.
“This is huge for me to know that we’re being protected, and we still have a few more days to be worried and concerned with side effects,” Goodner said.
Terry said she’s proud of herself for going through with getting vaccinated.
“Mainly, I hope everyone does it, so we can all be protected and not have to wonder did that person standing in front of me at the grocery store get the thing. Oh, is that cough going to be somebody who didn’t get the vaccine? I think it would make everyone feel a lot safer,” Terry said.
