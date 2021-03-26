First Alert Forecast (3/26AM)

Waking up this Friday morning conditions are rather quite. Temperatures are in the 40s and 50s with clouds moving west to east. We’ll see a wind shift today out of the south and overall warm-air advection. This will result in warmer temperatures across the entire area today. Highs will soar into the upper 70s and low 80s. Winds sustained today at 15 to 25mph with gusts into the 30s and low 40s. At the surface, a low pressure system will deepen across Colorado today and shift southeast. This’ll allow for humidity today to drop significantly increasing fire weather concerns today.