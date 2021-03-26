First Alert Forecast (3/26AM)

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
Waking up this Friday morning conditions are rather quite. Temperatures are in the 40s and 50s with clouds moving west to east. We’ll see a wind shift today out of the south and overall warm-air advection. This will result in warmer temperatures across the entire area today. Highs will soar into the upper 70s and low 80s. Winds sustained today at 15 to 25mph with gusts into the 30s and low 40s. At the surface, a low pressure system will deepen across Colorado today and shift southeast. This’ll allow for humidity today to drop significantly increasing fire weather concerns today.
By tomorrow morning, a cold front will move into the area shifting winds from south to north. There are some timing differences between the evolution of a surface low developing and moving in across the southern Plains over the weekend. The front has a potential to produce a few showers and storms during the afternoon/ evening on Saturday. Highest chance for any rain activity will be southeastern parts of the area where moisture content will be better overall.
Enough instability is looking to be present where a few strong to severe storms are also likely during this time. Again, mainly towards the south and eastern side of the area. Outside of any showers and storms, skies will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Temperatures will rise into the mid and upper 70s. North winds at 10 to 20mph.
The impacts of the cold front will mainly be felt on Sunday as high temperatures will fall into the upper 60s and low 70s. Lighter winds at 5 to 15mph out of the north.
By Monday morning, winds will shift once again towards the south with pressure gradient (winds) increasing by Monday afternoon. Another cold front will move into the area Tuesday morning with some showers and maybe storms being possible for Wednesday. Timing has not been consistent with models and the moisture content will struggle to recover itself in between systems, so overall confidence is low in precipitation chances.
The breezy winds will be possible behind the cold front Tuesday/Wednesday. Southerly winds are expected to return by Friday with strengthening pressure gradient leading to another breezy/windy day Friday.
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
