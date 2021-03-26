7News First Alert Weather: A pleasant weekend in store for Texoma

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
Skies will be clear and it’ll be a pleasant evening with overnight lows falling into the upper 40s. Winds will be out of the southeast at 10-15 mph.
On Saturday, skies will be mostly sunny and a cold front will move across Texoma during the afternoon. Temperatures will remain above average with highs topping out in the mid 70s. Winds will increase out of the north at 10-20 mph with wind gusts approaching 30 mph. There will be a slight chance for an isolated shower or storm in our eastern counties as it taps into a little bit of moisture.
On Sunday, behind the cold front it’ll be slightly cooler with seasonal high temperatures topping out near 70 degrees. As the upper low pulls away from the area winds will relax out of the northeast at 5-10 mph. Skies will be bright and sunny as dry air is reinforced across the region.
A ridge of high pressure will quickly develop early in the workweek over the eastern U.S. and we will be on the western periphery of the ridge allowing for unseasonably warm temperatures to start the workweek.
A deep trough of low pressure will move across the Southern Plains on Tuesday evening bringing a brief cool down into the low 60s by Wednesday afternoon.
Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.