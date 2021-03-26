UPDATE: Court documents reveal new details in Duncan homicide

DUNCAN, Okla. (TNN) - Charges have been filed against the two people arrested in connection to a shooting death in Duncan.
According to court documents, Koby Tidwell has been charged with murder in the second degree, while Rebecca Farber has been charged with accessory after the fact.
The body of 26-year-old Keith Daniel Williams was found March 23 by a person walking near the railroad tracks in the vicinity of 7th and Elder.
After several people were interviewed by detectives in connection to the homicide, Koby Tidwell and Rebecca Farber were taken into custody on March 24.
According to the affidavits, Farber and Tidwell told detectives that Farber, Tidwell and Williams were in a “poly” relationship where both men were Farber’s boyfriends.
Farber told detectives that she and Williams left home for over 20 minutes, which allegedly upset Tidwell, causing an altercation between him and Williams.
Tidwell admitted to detectives that he shot Williams in the face and left him where his body later was found.
Tidwell told detectives he took Farber to see Williams’ body, after which he claims they had sex.
Farber faces up to 22 years in jail while Tidwell could face a life sentence.
