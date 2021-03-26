UPDATE: LPD identifies suspect in deadly stabbing

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Lawton Police have released the identity of a suspect in the deadly stabbing that happened Monday.
Police were called to Comanche County Memorial Hospital around 4:30 a.m. Monday on a person dropped off with a stab wound. Hospital staff worked to save the victim, but Bobbie Willis was pronounced dead.
Police say after numerous interviews, James Jacobs has been named a suspect in the death of Willis.
Jacobs is not in police custody at this time, but the LPD is working to obtain a warrant for his arrest.
