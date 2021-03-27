Car crashes into home of Cache family

CACHE, Okla. (TNN) - A suspected drunk driver slammed into the home of a Cache Family Friday.
The crash happened Friday evening around 5:30 p.m. at 5th St. and Cherry Ave.
Cache Police say the driver was going south on 5th St. and struck a mailbox, then swerved onto Cherry Ave, Hitting a tree after that and then the house on the corner.
Bella Swingle, a resident of the home, spoke to 7News about the incident.
She says the truck actually drove into her bedroom.
“I knew something happened in the house, I knew someone hit it. And I freaked out and just yelled someone hit the house,” Swingle said. “I’m always in my room, I’m so lucky I wasn’t.”
After hitting the house, the driver kept going until she hit a utility pole.
Cache Police then took the woman into custody.
Her name has not been released.
