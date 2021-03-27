Diamondback Harley-Davidson to host 6th annual Easter Egg Hunt and Amateur Chili Cook-off

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Diamondback Harley-Davidson will be hosting their 6th annual Easter Egg Hunt and Amateur Chili Cook-off Saturday.
The event will take place from noon to 3 p.m. at their location off I-44 in Lawton. There will be music, food, and fun for the whole family.
The egg hunt will begin at 1 p.m. and you will need to bring your own basket.
You can enter the Amateur Chili Cook-off for free as well, or it’s just $5 try all the different chilis and get a ticket to vote for Peoples’ Choice.
All proceeds from the cook-off will go to the the dealership’s School Scholarship Program.
If you would like more information, you can visit Diamondback Harley-Davidson’s Facebook event page.
Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.