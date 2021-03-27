Ft. Sill’s Marty the Horse retires after 20 years

FT. SILL, Okla. (TNN) - Ft. Sill’s Marty the Horse has retired after 20 years of service in the Artillery Half Section.
Marty is a 32-year-old Standard Bred and his service has allowed him to travel all over the country participating in ceremonies and change of commands.
The Chief of the Half Section says Marty has been adopted by Luke Moody of Lawton.
“He’s probably gonna walk around and be yard art, go full retirement,” said Moody.
Horses in the Half Section usually retire when they start to show their age.
Marty’s successor has already been purchased, but it will take years before that horse is ready for ceremonies.
