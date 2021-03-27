Lawton residents causing traffic jams at Starbucks may face fines

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Lawton Police are warning people backing up traffic while they get their coffee orders to stop otherwise, they’ll be facing fines.
It’s a situation happening at the Starbucks off of Cache Road and Northwest 40th.
Police say the traffic congestion would be more than just an inconvenience if an emergency vehicle needed to get through the busy intersection.
Sargent Trent Ulrich says believe or it not he actually doesn’t enjoy slapping people with traffic tickets as they wait in line to get their morning cup of coffee.
But he says they are disregarding the signs that clearly ask them not to block traffic on Northwest 40th Street.
“The issues we’re having are people disobeying the signing behind me. The signing behind me says ‘no parking, stopping or standing at any time. The reason this sign is here is to prevent vehicles from stopping in the roadway which causes traffic congestion and can lead to emergency vehicles not being able to get through such as firetrucks and ambulances,” Ulrich said.
Lawton Police Department’s Public Information Officer, Andrew Grubbs says the issue has gotten so out of hand that they posted to Facebook to remind people not to park there.
But this is not a new problem.
“We have complaints probably every few months. After we do one of our traffic specials they tend to clear out, but then as time goes on people either just forget about it, it slips their mind, they just get complacent and we start doing the same routine over again and then we get more complaints and we have to come back out here,” said Grubbs.
Grubbs says to put an end to the issue officers will hand out traffic tickets to those waiting on the street.
The fine?
$190.
“We just ask everybody to watch the signage and watch where they’re stopping they’re vehicles,” Grubbs said.
If for no other reason than to avoid paying $200 for a cup of coffee.
Lawton Police say that with the limited drive through space provided they understand the dilemma customers face.
Officers suggest they park their cars and order inside if there’s no room for them.
We asked to speak with Starbucks’ manager about other possible solutions but she declined to comment.
