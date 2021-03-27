7News First Alert Weather: Beautiful end to the weekend with near critical fire danger on Monday

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
The end of the weekend will be amazing with seasonal temperatures in the low 70s Sunday behind today’s cold front. Light winds from the north will keep things a bit cooler but we will have plenty of sunshine. This dry pattern will persist into the start of the work week as a large ridge moves over us, with high temperatures on Monday in the high 70s. Winds will be gusty from the south with very low relative humidity values leading to near critical fire danger. Grass fires could be a concern, so avoid burning and report any smoke to authorities.
The fire danger will decrease to elevated Tuesday due to an upper level trough pushing a cold front through. This front will also bring a chance for some much needed showers late Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning. There is no severe threat for our area at this time. After this front, temperatures will be left in the 60s with northerly winds returning.
The end of the week will heat up as another ridge moves into the area bringing with it above average warm temperatures in the 70s. Winds will remain southerly after Thursday into the weekend.
