7News First Alert Weather: Beautiful end to the weekend with near critical fire danger on Monday

The end of the weekend will be amazing with seasonal temperatures in the low 70s Sunday behind today’s cold front. Light winds from the north will keep things a bit cooler but we will have plenty of sunshine. This dry pattern will persist into the start of the work week as a large ridge moves over us, with high temperatures on Monday in the high 70s. Winds will be gusty from the south with very low relative humidity values leading to near critical fire danger. Grass fires could be a concern, so avoid burning and report any smoke to authorities.