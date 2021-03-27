St. Paul’s United Methodist Church hosts Hippity Car Hop Drive-Thru Easter Egg

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - St. Paul’s United Methodist Church in Lawton will be hosting a Hippity Car Hop Drive-Thru Easter Egg Hunt Saturday.
The event will be set up similar to Trunk or Treat events, with families staying in their cars and driving from trunk to trunk to receive Eggs and Easter goodies.
Rumor has it, the Easter Bunny may make an appearance as well.
Admission for this event is either a canned good, dry food, new men’s underwear, hygiene items, cleaning supplies, diapers.
You only need to bring one per car and those will be donated to help Carter Crane, Family Promise, and the Lawton Food bank.
If you would like more information, you can visit the Hippity Car Hop Drive-Thru Easter Egg Hunt’s Facebook event page.
Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.