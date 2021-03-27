WFPD confirms the death of Harry Patterson

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - UPDATE: Wichita Falls police have confirmed the death of 74-year-old Harry Patterson of Wichita Falls.
Patterson was reportedly found in truck parked off of McKinney Road just after 1 p.m. Friday.
His cause of death is still under investigation. Police believe there is no threat to the public.
This is a developing story. Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.
ORIGINAL STORY
The Wichita Falls Police Department responded to a high priority check welfare call where a body was found Friday near the intersection of McKinney Road and Quincy Drive.
Police received a call from a passerby who found the body in a white pickup truck that was parked just off the road. The passerby reportedly told police they believed the person inside the truck shot and killed himself.
Wichita Falls crime scene investigators are conducting their investigation. The identity of the victim has not been released at this time pending next of kin notification.
Police believe there is no threat to the public.
Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.