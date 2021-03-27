Wichita and Affiliated Tribes hosts suicide intervention training

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - In light of Oklahoma’s rising suicide rates, The Wichita and Affiliated Tribes’ RISE Program is hosting suicide intervention training on the third Monday of every month for the rest of the year.
The Wichita and Affiliated Tribes RISE Program stands for raising interest in suicide education.
Trainers for the program say they they are doing just that and saving lives while they’re at it they say anyone can sign up to join them.
RISE Program Organizer, Donnie Ramos, says The Wichita and Affiliated Tribes RISE program received a grant last year that allows them to host a two day suicide prevention and intervention training seminar on the third Monday of each month at no cost to participants.
He says the point of the program is to get people talking.
“Anybody can participate and it helps them have that conversation surrounding suicide ... to ask that difficult question, are you thinking about killing yourself? Are you thinking about suicide? In a non-judgmental way,” Ramos said.
Trainer and licensed mental health expert, Brent Katigan, says he’s been in the business of preventing suicides for 25 years and was motivated to do so after his father committed suicide when he was just ten years old.
“On the outside we looked great but when that happened the shame that overlapped our family...people did not know what to do with us,” Katigan said.
He says he wants to destigmatize mental illness beginning by clearing up misconceptions about suicide.
“There’s a myth that if I ask them about suicide if I ask them if they’re thinking about killing themselves that that will put that on their mind and that’s not true we don’t have the power to put that on their mind,” Katigan said.
Once again, the program is the third Monday of every month at the Impact Center on Sheridan Road from 8:30 a.m. until 4 p.m.
If you or someone you know if thinking about suicide call the national suicide prevention lifeline at 800-273-8255.
