Local woman competing on Ultimate Cowboy Showdown

COMANCHE, Okla. (TNN) - A Comanche woman is competing on season two of the reality show, Ultimate Cowboy Showdown hosted by Trace Adkins.
Halfway through the second season, viewers, family and friends are eagerly waiting to see how far Katey Jo Gordon makes it.
She’s one of fourteen from all over the country competing for the grand prize - $50,000 of cattle. Each week, someone is eliminated.
“I really enjoyed getting to work with everybody and get to know 13 complete strangers because everybody does it a whole lot different,” Gordon said. “They come from different backgrounds, different lifestyles and so getting to see how they cowboyed versus how I do it - that was really cool.”
From gathering and sorting cattle, roping and showing off horsemanship skills, she said the competitions were mentally and physically challenging. Contestants didn’t get to take breaks like they normally would through the work day.
“The competitions have been pretty tough and it’s grueling because it was hot,” Gordon said. “We had to sleep in tents due to COVID. Everybody had to social distance, have their own little space and you’re not used to that.”
Last summer, a friend who worked on the show called her and encouraged her to try out.
“He called me and was like ‘Hey, I think that you would be perfect for this. They’re wanting more women to come on the show, so would you be interested?’ I was like ‘sure.’ So he put me in touch with casting and I went through the interview process and they chose me,” Gordon said.
She watched season one, and even though she had to take off work to film, it was worth it.
“It’s something that is a once in a lifetime opportunity,” Gordon said. “I do have the skills and the competitive drive to do something like that, I said so why not? Take a chance and go out of my comfort zone and do it. Yeah, I ranch every day but not in a time limit or with complete strangers. I just thought it would be a really fun thing to do and I wanted to take a leap of faith and try it out.”
There are five episodes left in the season.
Ultimate Cowboy Showdown airs at 8 p.m. on Wednesdays on INSP. You can also follow along with Katey’s cowgirl adventures by following her Facebook page, Katey Jo Gordon.
