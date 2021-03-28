7News First Alert Weather: Critical fire danger tomorrow for some areas with warm pattern continuing

The next chance for rainfall will be brought in by a cold front Tuesday night into Wednesday. We will mainly see scattered showers in our southeastern counties, while most of us stay fairly dry. There is uncertainty in these rain chances with the models, as some have us dry and others have light showers. Most of us will likely stay dry and there is no severe threat with this front at this time. There will be a brief warm up Thursday as a large ridge moves in until we have a short wave trough move through the area on Friday night that could give us a small chance for some showers is enough moisture is present. We will be mainly dry after that going into the holiday weekend with average temperatures returning.