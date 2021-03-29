Amber Alert issued for missing 14-year-old Texas girl; suspect is non-custodial father, registered sex offender, sheriff says

RAINS COUNTY, Texas (KWTX/Gray News) - An Amber Alert was issued Monday morning for a 14-year-old girl who was last seen on March 24 in the 100 block of Katherine Street in Point in Rains County east of Dallas.
Lexus Gray is 5′ 6″, weighs 160 pounds and has blonde hair and hazel eyes and a nose piercing.
She’s believed to be with Justin Gray, 40. He is 6′ 1″, weighs about 200 pounds, and has black hair and hazel eyes.
He also has numerous tattoos over his abdomen, arms, hands and wrists.
The Rains County Sheriff’s Office said on its Facebook page that Justin Gray, her non-custodial father, kidnapped the girl after assaulting her mother and chasing her with a knife.
He is a registered sex offender with an active warrant for parole violation, the department stated. He was convicted of sexual assault of a 16-year-old girl in 2009.
Authorities believe Lexus is in extreme danger. Anyone with information can contact the Rains County Sheriff’s Office directly at 903-473-3181 or call 911.
