Comanche Co. working to fix roads damaged by winter weather, still awaiting FEMA funds

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Roads across Comanche County are still full of potholes following this year’s winter weather. But perhaps none is worse than Baseline road.
“We’ve always had a problem with Baseline, we’ve done lots of different things to get it to hold better but it seems mother nature keeps beating us on Baseline,” said Comanche County Commissioner Gail Turner.
This year’s winter weather certainly only made things worse.
“The snow sitting on it can really hurt it because of the thaw and frost issues there. Then also, especially on the gravel roads, it really opens them up and makes them really, really soft. It does the same thing to oil and chip because it thaws and then freezes and gets underneath there, that’s what causes that trouble,” Turner said.
Turner said the county has applied for FEMA funds to help fix the issues and is working with Comanche County Emergency Management.
“I talked with Michael Merritt this morning, we still haven’t heard back from FEMA but the state went over the qualification amount and the county did as well. So we’re hopeful that we’ll be getting some FEMA funds to help us repair some of these roads, there’s a lot of terrible damage out there,” Turner said.
But, while they wait for that money, Turner said they’re not just sitting around, as they’re already out working on the worst spots.
“We’re going to be more aggressive about trying to do some temporary emergency patching over the next 2 or 3 weeks since this stuff is drying out better. We’ve got to do something with those roads because they’re very unsafe to drive down, some of them are,” Turner said.
In the meantime, Turner suggests being extra safe if you’re driving down a county road.
“You kind of want to be cautious. Once you live in those areas you know, but if you’re new to driving down those roads we want to encourage everyone to drive very slow, very safe with any suspicion. Usually those areas are soft underneath and it’ll pull your vehicle one way or the other. Just encourage everyone to drive soft until we get them fixed,” Turner said.
There’s not a timeline for when they’ll receive an answer from FEMA, but Turner is hopeful it will be soon.
Turner asks everyone to be patient as they work to fix the roads. He said they’ll be bouncing around the county, handling the worst roads first and working towards the ones that need work but aren’t quite as bad.
