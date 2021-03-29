CU hosts virtual presentation on graduate degree programs in business

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Cameron University’s Business department will be hosting a virtual presentation Tuesday.
The presentation will begin a 6 p.m. and is for those interested in pursuing a graduate degree in business, but unsure of which educational option to choose.
Information will be presented on Cameron’s Master of Business Administration and Master of Organizational Leadership programs.
Registrants will receive a secure link to the virtual presentation after completing the registration.
For more information, you can visit Cameron’s website, call 580-581-6749 or email at tprice@cameron.edu .
