First Alert Forecast (3/29AM)

Good morning and happy Monday! We’re smushed between a high and low pressure which will lead to tight pressure gradient. This simply just means today is going to be windy. We’re looking at sustained winds at 15 to 25mph with gusts into the 40s area wide. A wind advisory is in place for Kiowa, Greer, Caddo, Washita and Beckham counties. Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Also gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result! It’ll be a warm and windy day. High temperatures this afternoon will climb into the 80s for most.
With warm and dry conditions combined with strong south winds today leads to critical fire weather conditions. A Red Flag Warning is in place for counties along and west of I-44 until 8PM. Low humidity will be between 10 to 20 percent today in western Oklahoma/ north Texas. Any fires that start in this environment will be very difficult to control.
A surface low pressure will continue to move east tonight and so will a cold front. This front will push into the northwest part of the state by midnight and clearing most of the area by sunrise tomorrow. There will be no significant moisture to work with yet so no precipitation is expected with the front overnight. Models are picking up on this cold front however they are not handling how much warming we’ll see before the cooler air really takes over. Temperatures by the afternoon are ranging anywhere from the upper 60s to low 70s to the low 80s. Regardless of what we see tomorrow, southeast counties will be the warmest with the northwest areas being coolest.
As the cold front moves in, enough moisture looks to return to parts of the area where some showers could develop behind the front. The highest threat for any rain will be for eastern counties, mainly along highway-81. Instability is expected to be fairly limited so the potential for severe storms is currently low.
High pressure (good weather) will build into the area by Wednesday. Temperatures will stay below average (71°) into the 60s for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Dewpoints will increase later in the week and with south winds, this increase in moisture will spread north. With enough moisture in place, as a weak wave of energy passes by Friday, a few showers could develop overnight into Saturday.
Temperatures by the weekend will return just at or above average into the weekend.
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
