First Alert Forecast (3/29AM)

A surface low pressure will continue to move east tonight and so will a cold front. This front will push into the northwest part of the state by midnight and clearing most of the area by sunrise tomorrow. There will be no significant moisture to work with yet so no precipitation is expected with the front overnight. Models are picking up on this cold front however they are not handling how much warming we’ll see before the cooler air really takes over. Temperatures by the afternoon are ranging anywhere from the upper 60s to low 70s to the low 80s. Regardless of what we see tomorrow, southeast counties will be the warmest with the northwest areas being coolest.