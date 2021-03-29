Jury selection begins in Lawton murder trial

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Jury selection has begun for a man accused of killing a 15-year-old in Lawton.
David Winbush was arrested in 2018 in connection to the shooting death of 15-year-old Brian Brown Jr.
An affidavit at the time states that Winbush told police he believed Brown may have been involved with the theft of his truck.
The medical examiner determined that Brown had been shot three times in the back.
Earlier in March, Winbush’s charges were upgraded from second-degree murder to first-degree murder.
It was announced March 10 that Winbush’s trial date has been set for the June 2021 docket.
