Lawton firefighters play for Oklahoma Fire Pipes and Drums

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Members of the Lawton Fire Department make up half of the Oklahoma Fire Pipes and Drums Association.
Lawton Fire Department Captains Damon Bybee and Mark Schucker make up two of six Lawton firefighters that play for the Oklahoma Fire Pipes and Drums Association.
“We just kind of decided that would be a good thing to do, to get involved in that and a lot of us have already been playing instruments in the past and it was just something that was just kind of added a little special thing to funerals and to the services for the families,” Schucker said.
Historically, it’s tradition to play bagpipes at funerals for firefighters and police officers. The group even plays at the Oklahoma City Bombing Memorial every year, among other events and ceremonies.
“We’ve gone to Colorado Springs. Every year, they have a national memorial for firefighters,” Schucker said. “We’ve participated in that and they have about 400 pipes and drummers from all over the country that do that and a lot of us decided we wanted to bring that back to our departments and our state.”
Schucker started learning to play almost a decade ago using only YouTube tutorials. Now the guys go for lessons in Oklahoma City weekly.
His favorite hymn to play - the classic Amazing Grace.
“Bagpipes is a really tough instrument to get to learn,” Schucker said. “Learning the notes is the easy part, but then it has four different reeds in it and learning how it gets affected by different temperatures and things like that is what makes it hard.”
Last year a few of them planned a trip to Scotland to perform, but it was put off due to COVID-19. They’re expecting to go in 2022.
“My favorite thing is just that we’ve met a lot of people from all over the country that play and from other departments that play,” Schucker said. It’s just kind of that brotherhood that you meet across the country and in the band world that’s been the best part.”
Oklahoma Fire Pipes and Drums Association is a non-profit that accepts donations to help them travel across the state to play at memorials and ceremonies. You can message their Facebook page for more information about giving.
