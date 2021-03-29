Skip to content
Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
News
Watch Live
Weather
Sports
Medwatch
Good News
uShare w/7News
About Us
Home
Have a news tip? Send us an email
News
Local News
Crime
Watch Live
State
Election Results
National
Exclusive Content
Editorial
Medwatch
Good News
Military
Education
Weather
Forecast
Closings
5th Season
Sports
Scores
High School Sports
Cameron
University of Oklahoma
Oklahoma State University
Community
uShare w/7News
A Child Who Hopes
Calendar
Gas Prices
About Us
Meet the Team
KSWO Digital Marketing
KSWO Career Openings
Programming Schedule
Full Court Press with Greta Van Susteren
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Gray DC Bureau
Investigate TV
Sponsored Content
Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
Latest Newscasts
Contests
Purple Up for Military Kids
RELATED CONTENT
Purple Up for Military Kids
Send us your child's pictures.
By
Jarred Burk
Published 5m at 3:19 PM
2021 Texoma Golf Card Deal
By
Jarred Burk
March 15
March 15
Fifth Season 2021 Stories and Info
By
KSWO Staff
February 24
February 24
FFA/4-H Friends Entry Form
September 18
September 18
Movie Quiz
Thursday Movie Quiz
September 18
September 18