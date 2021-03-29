Stephens County Health Dept. holding vaccine pod Monday

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Today the state of Oklahoma is opening COVID -19 vaccines to everybody who wants one and is old enough to get one. This is phase 4 of the state’s plan.
In Stephens County, they’re kicking off the final phase with a vaccine pod in Duncan.
Vaccine Project Manager with the Stephens County Health Department, Chris Munn, says he’s been counting down the days until today. He says Stephens County has been given 200 doses of the Johnson and Johnson COVID 19 Vaccine to disburse today. You have to be 18 or older to get the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.
Even though Oklahomans have been getting the vaccines in phases since January, Munn says today serves as a realization that we’re a whole lot closer to beating the COVID-19 pandemic.
”I am so relieved, I am grateful to be here. We’re happy to be doing this. It’s been a long fight. We’ve been fighting this for over a year,” Munn said.
Vaccines will be given today at the Douglas Senior gymnasium at 702 South 2nd Street beginning at 10 a.m. and lasting until the vaccines run out.
Anyone interested in getting the vaccine can simply walk in or can register in advance at vaccinate-dot-oklahoma-dot-gov.
Participants will need to bring a photo ID with them and proof of Oklahoma state residency.
Munn says a valid Oklahoma drivers license will satisfy both requirements.
