Arrest warrant issued for suspect in deadly Lawton stabbing
By Tiffany Bechtel | March 29, 2021 at 11:10 PM CDT - Updated March 29 at 11:10 PM

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - An arrest warrant has been issued by a judge for a suspect in the deadly stabbing that happened last week.

On Friday, James Jacobs was named a suspect in the death of Bobbie Willis.

According to the court documents, detectives were able to determine through interviews that Jacobs and Willis had a child together.

Witnesses say Jacobs was allegedly upset to find Willis with another man.

Investigators say say a teenager stopped James Jacobs, Jr. while he was stabbing Bobbie Willis.

Jacobs is facing a charge of first-degree manslaughter. When he is arrested, Jacobs will have a bond set at $50,000.

