Arrest warrant issued for suspect in deadly Lawton stabbing

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - An arrest warrant has been issued by a judge for a suspect in the deadly stabbing that happened last week.
On Friday, James Jacobs was named a suspect in the death of Bobbie Willis.
According to the court documents, detectives were able to determine through interviews that Jacobs and Willis had a child together.
Witnesses say Jacobs was allegedly upset to find Willis with another man.
Investigators say say a teenager stopped James Jacobs, Jr. while he was stabbing Bobbie Willis.
Jacobs is facing a charge of first-degree manslaughter. When he is arrested, Jacobs will have a bond set at $50,000.
