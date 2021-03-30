Charges filed against woman who hit Cache home with truck

CACHE, Okla. (TNN) - Charges have been filed for a woman who crashed her truck into a house in Cache on Friday, March 26.
According to a affidavit, police were called to the home at 5th St. and Cherry Ave after the driver, Melissa Cox, struck a mailbox, the house, and then wrecked into a powerline pole.
A field sobriety test was performed from which police say they determined Cox had been drinking.
Cox was booked into the Comanche County Detention Center and has been charged with driving under the influence and malicious injury to property.
Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.