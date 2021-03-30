Duncan’s Safe Center to host supply drive Tuesday

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The Safe Center in Duncan works to help victims of domestic and sexual abuse and is planning to restock their resource room with a community supply drive Tuesday, March 30.
The Safe Center’s Executive Director, Meagan McCulrley, said the organization has existed for over two decades and can see hundreds of victims of domestic or sexual abuse come in for help in a month’s time span.
April is both child abuse and sexual abuse awareness month and McCulrley said she hopes to use the month to bring awareness to the organization and its cause.
“We just want to raise awareness while also receiving items that we need for our clients,” McCulrey said.
Those items include toilet paper, paper towels, laundry detergent, body wash and toothpaste. For a full list of items needed visit the Safe Center’s Facebook page.
The Supply drive will happen Tuesday from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. at 810 N. 5th Street in Duncan.
Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.