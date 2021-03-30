First Alert Forecast (3/30AM)

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
Good Tuesday morning! We’re waking up to more cloud cover today and expect that to stick around throughout most of the day today. As the front moves south, our northern counties by mid-to-late morning, this will keep highs in the 60s. Areas along and south of the Red River will likely top out in the 70s and low 80s before the front pushes through. There will be no significant moisture to work with yet so no precipitation is expected during the day with the front.
As the cold front moves in, enough moisture looks to return to parts of the area where some showers could develop behind the front. The highest threat for any rain will be for eastern counties, mainly along highway-81. Instability is expected to be fairly limited so the potential for severe storms is currently low.
High pressure (good weather) will build into the area by tomorrow. Temperatures will stay below average (71°) into the low 60s for Wednesday and climb into the upper 60s for Thursday and Friday. Dewpoints will increase later in the week and south winds will return. This will lead to an increase in moisture that will eventually spread north. With enough moisture in place, as a weak wave of energy passes by Friday, a few showers could develop overnight into Saturday.
The rain won’t stick around long because by the afternoon on Saturday we’ll see sunny skies, south winds and temperatures in the mid 70s! Anticipate warmer conditions for Sunday highs are looking to soar into the low 80s. Skies will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with south winds at 10 to 20mph.
Temperatures will stay warm and mild in the low 80s to kick off the work week under a mix of sun and clouds. South winds at 10 to 20mph. Just off the 7-day forecast it looks like some rain showers could develop as another system moves through the area.
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
