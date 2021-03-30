First Alert Forecast (3/30AM)

Good Tuesday morning! We’re waking up to more cloud cover today and expect that to stick around throughout most of the day today. As the front moves south, our northern counties by mid-to-late morning, this will keep highs in the 60s. Areas along and south of the Red River will likely top out in the 70s and low 80s before the front pushes through. There will be no significant moisture to work with yet so no precipitation is expected during the day with the front.