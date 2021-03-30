Fletcher officer credited with saving child’s life

Fletcher officer credited with saving child’s life
A Fletcher police officer helped to save a one-year-old’s life. (Source: Courtesy)
By Tyler Boydston | March 30, 2021 at 2:22 PM CDT - Updated March 30 at 2:22 PM

FLETCHER, Okla. (TNN) - A Fletcher police officer helped to save a one-year-old’s life.

Fletcher police say Corporal Aaron Gray was dispatched to a home on Saturday, March 27th to find a one-year-old without a pulse who was not breathing and was grey in color.

Department officials say Corporal Gray immediately put the child on a hard flat surface and performed cardio pulmonary resuscitation.

They say he then stayed there to help paramedics performing advanced life support.

The child was later flown to a hospital in Oklahoma City and has since recovered.

Paramedics and family members say the officer’s actions saved the girl’s life.

Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.