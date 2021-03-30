Fletcher officer credited with saving child’s life

FLETCHER, Okla. (TNN) - A Fletcher police officer helped to save a one-year-old’s life.
Fletcher police say Corporal Aaron Gray was dispatched to a home on Saturday, March 27th to find a one-year-old without a pulse who was not breathing and was grey in color.
Department officials say Corporal Gray immediately put the child on a hard flat surface and performed cardio pulmonary resuscitation.
They say he then stayed there to help paramedics performing advanced life support.
The child was later flown to a hospital in Oklahoma City and has since recovered.
Paramedics and family members say the officer’s actions saved the girl’s life.
Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.