Ft. Sill held ceremony to honor 50th anniversary of Vietnam War

“It’s very important to take the time to remember those who served in Vietnam. Historically speaking the Vietnam war era is a very controversial time in our nation’s history there was a lot going on in the nation at the time and Vietnam is probably one of the most unpopular wars. Those who stood up and served and answered our nations calling at a time where it wasn’t the most popular thing. It’s important to highlight that now because the average Vietnam veterans age is 72,” said Command Sergeant Major Russell Blackwell.