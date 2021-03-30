Ft. Sill held ceremony to honor 50th anniversary of Vietnam War

FT. SILL, Okla. (TNN) - Ft. Sill held ceremony to honor the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam War on Monday.
The ceremony recognized those who were active-duty between November 1955 to May 1975. A special Vietnam Veteran Lapel Pin was given to those in attendance.
Organizers say this was a day of remembrance and honor for those who served during that time period.
“It’s very important to take the time to remember those who served in Vietnam. Historically speaking the Vietnam war era is a very controversial time in our nation’s history there was a lot going on in the nation at the time and Vietnam is probably one of the most unpopular wars. Those who stood up and served and answered our nations calling at a time where it wasn’t the most popular thing. It’s important to highlight that now because the average Vietnam veterans age is 72,” said Command Sergeant Major Russell Blackwell.
Officials say the lapel pin has become a memento of the nation’s thanks for those who served in Vietnam.
