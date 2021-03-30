Ft. Sill’s best and brightest compete in Best Warrior Competition

FT. SILL, Okla. (TNN) - Ft. Sill will be hosting its four day long Best Warrior Competition this week.
This year the competition has 12 participants. There are 10 noncommissioned officers and 2 soldiers, who were all selected by their battalions to represented them.
The participants will undergo an Army combat fitness test, obstacle course, weapons exercises and so much more.
Fort Sill’s Drill Sergeant of the Year, William Tazwell IV, explained a little bit about the what the competition is based on and what participants will go through.
“This competition is not just about the physical aspects. You look at the knowledge based aspects of it and you think just because I know all of the information and I’m very physically fit I’m going to do well but for these competitors it’s very stressful for them. It’s the ability to be able to execute these tasks in a stressful environment. They want to do well. They’re all here to perform well for their battalion and that all plays a part in it,” said Tazwell.
He says this program is 100 % voluntary but men, women and all demographics are represented in this year’s competition.
