Lawton man facing charges after leading police on chase

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A man is facing charges after police say he led them on a chase within Lawton city limits Friday.
According to the affidavit, Comanche Nation Police pulled Tyzal Moore over at the Comanche Nation Casino.
During the course of the investigation, a K-9 officer alerted officers to narcotics in the car.
Investigators say when they tried to get Moore out of the car, he took off. He later wrecked the car, but continued to running from authorities on foot.
They were able to catch up to Moore and apprehend him. It was later found that Moore had a loaded gun and narcotics.
He is facing multiple charges, including possession of a firearm after a former felony conviction, eluding police, obstructing an officer, and possession of a controlled and dangerous substance.
His bond is set at $7,000.
