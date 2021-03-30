Lawton man facing eluding police, larceny charges

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A Lawton man has been charged after leading police on a chase in an allegedly stolen car.
According to the affidavit, police pulled over a car that matched the description and had a matching tag with a car that had been reported stolen.
Police say as they tried to make contact with the driver, who was identified as Brandon Roberts, he sped off.
This led to a chase that ended when Roberts crashed the car near Northwest 17th and Bell Avenue.
The affidavit says Roberts tried to run, but was stopped by an officer’s taser.
Roberts faces multiple charges, including endangering others wile eluding a police officer and larceny of an automobile
Prosecutors charged Roberts for stabbing a man during a robbery last week.
Authorities say the robbery happened about 10 days before the car chase.
