Lawton Police investigating gun shot wound victim

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The Lawton Police Department is investigating an incident that ended with a person having a gun shot wound.
Police were called to the 25-hundred block of Northwest 7th Street just before 1:00 A.M.
Police say when officers got there they found the victim, who was transported from the scene to the hospital. They were eventually flown to OU Medical.
LPD has called in detectives to investigate, and they are talking to people.
You can count on 7News to bring you the most up to date information.
Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.