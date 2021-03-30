7News First Alert Weather: A cold front will arrive tomorrow bringing a cool down midweek

A cold front will move through tomorrow and high temperatures will vary across Texoma. The front will move through our northern counties mid-to-late morning keeping highs in the mid 60s, whereas areas along and south of the Red River could see temperatures reach into the upper 70s and low 80s before the front pushes through. Moisture will be limited as the front moves through, however an isolated shower or storm can’t be ruled out for areas east of I-44. Skies will be partly cloudy and winds will be out of the south and shift to the north at 10-20 mph with wind gusts up to 30 mph.