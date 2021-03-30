7News First Alert Weather: Much cooler tomorrow afternoon with possible frost for parts of Texoma Thursday morning

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
Clouds will increase this evening and winds will be gusty out of the north at 15-20 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph. Overnight lows will fall into the low 40s with wind chills in the low 30s by the Wednesday morning commute.
Dry air will filter in tomorrow allowing skies to become mostly sunny. A trough will remain across the Southern Plains, and as a result it’ll be a much cooler afternoon with below average temperatures topping out in the low 60s. Winds will be out of the north at 10-20 mph with higher wind gusts.
Radiational cooling will take place on Wednesday night allowing temperatures to fall near freezing by the Thursday morning commute. Patchy frost could be possible for the northern half of Texoma. Cover cold sensitive plants and vegetation to avoid damage from possible frost.
An elevated fire risk returns Thursday afternoon with a near critical fire risk expected on Friday. Relative humidity will get as low as 15%, winds will be strong out of the south and temperatures will warm back into the upper 60s.
An upper level ridge of high pressure will strengthen and highs will climb back into the upper 70s and low 80s for Easter weekend.
