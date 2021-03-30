OBI names new Lawton executive director

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - There’s a new executive director for the Oklahoma Blood Institute’s Lawton market.
OBI officials announced Christi Chambers is taking on the role.
In a release, the Institute says Chambers has experience in management and administrative roles.
She’s also served on the Comanche County Hospital Foundation Board along with other volunteer involvement, according to a press release.
“Outreach and leadership are vital to our mission at OBI. Christi’s experience and skills will prove an excellent fit in her new role,” said Oklahoma Blood Institute president and CEO Dr. John Armitage.
The Oklahoma Blood Institute provides more than 90% of the state’s blood supply to more than 140 hospitals and medical facilities.
Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.