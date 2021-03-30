Testimony heard in first-degree murder trial of Lawton man

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Witness testimony was heard Tuesday in the murder trial of a Lawton man.
David Winbush is charged with first-degree murder in the the 2018 shooting death of 15-year-old Brian Brown Jr.
Investigators say Winbush believed Brown may have been involved with the theft of his truck.
Five witnesses were called to testify by the prosecution Tuesday.
The officer who took the initial report on the stolen truck was put on the stand
Friends of Winbush who were at the scene also testified. One witness said Brown was in a full sprint to get away when Winbush fired.
The prosecution played 911 tapes, in which reportedly one of Winbush’s friends can be heard telling him not to shoot the teen.
Three of the witnesses told say they did not see a knife that Winbush has claimed Brown was carrying.
Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.