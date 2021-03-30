Town hall to address managed care in Duncan

DUNCAN, Okla. (TNN) - People can get answers about Oklahoma’s new managed care program, Sooner Select, during an upcoming town hall.
The event will be hosted by the Oklahoma Health Care Authority and is set to take place at 2:30 p.m. Thursday, April 1st at the Red River Technology Center in Duncan.
People who are interested in taking part virtually or in-person will have to complete a registration form.
There will also be other town halls on the subject across the state. You can find a list of them here.
