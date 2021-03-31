Altus man arrested for burglary, child abuse

An Altus man was arrested Tuesday afternoon on two Jackson County District Court Warrants. (Source: Altus Police Department)
By Tiffany Bechtel | March 31, 2021 at 2:53 PM CDT - Updated March 31 at 2:53 PM

ALTUS, Okla. (TNN) - An Altus man was arrested Tuesday afternoon on two Jackson County District Court Warrants.

Officials say 38-year-old Ronald Murphy was taken into custody at a home in the 1200 block of West Frisco St. for False Declaration to a Pawnbroker and Burglary in the Second Degree.

Investigators later charged Murphy with child abuse after a child in the home reported being physically assaulted by Murphy.

He is being held at the Jackson County Jail and his bond has been set at $50,000.

