Altus man arrested for burglary, child abuse

ALTUS, Okla. (TNN) - An Altus man was arrested Tuesday afternoon on two Jackson County District Court Warrants.
Officials say 38-year-old Ronald Murphy was taken into custody at a home in the 1200 block of West Frisco St. for False Declaration to a Pawnbroker and Burglary in the Second Degree.
Investigators later charged Murphy with child abuse after a child in the home reported being physically assaulted by Murphy.
He is being held at the Jackson County Jail and his bond has been set at $50,000.
