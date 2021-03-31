Altus residents may hear sirens, severe weather alerts until Friday

By Tiffany Bechtel | March 30, 2021 at 10:21 PM CDT - Updated March 30 at 10:21 PM

ALTUS, Okla. (TNN) - Altus residents may hear sirens, severe weather alerts, and alert radio messages over the next few days.

The 97th Air Mobility Wing will be conducting a severe weather aircraft fly-away exercise from Wednesday until Friday.

The sirens, severe weather alerts, and alert radio messages over are standard procedure meant to test these systems in case of a real emergency.

Altus Airforce Base officials say to expect a larger aerial presence Friday as well.

Daily operations on base are expected to have minimal interruption during the exercise.

