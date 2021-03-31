Cache plans to revamp Animal Control Division

CACHE, Okla. (TNN) - The City of Cache has released a statement about the investigation into two dogs who were found dead in a Cache home.
“We thank the citizens of Cache for bringing the serious crime of animal cruelty to our attention. Obviously, the City of Cache needs to do better for our citizens and animals,” City of Cache officials wrote in the statement.
City officials say the case is under investigation and the bodies of the dogs have been transferred to the Porter Hill Veterinarian Clinic for necropsy.
Investigators plan to present animal cruelty and abandonment complaints to the district attorney for charges against the owner.
Officials say they are in the process of revamping the animal control division and are looking for a modern animal control vehicle, and have added two new officers.
They say Cache Animal Control Officers will wear body armor, become certified to carry tasers, and will carry handheld radios with the ability to communicate with the 911 Dispatch Center in Lawton.
If you are unable to contact Cache Animal Control, you can contact the 911 Dispatch Center in Lawton, or call the non-emergency number at 580-355-9303 or Cache City Hall at 580-429-3354.
Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.