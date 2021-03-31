Cache police investigating after dogs found dead, neighbors react

CACHE, Okla. (TNN) - Cache police are investigating after two dogs were found dead in a home Monday.
Chief of Police Donna Kimmel said she plans to push to charge the homeowner with two counts of animal cruelty and two counts of animal abandonment.
Daniel Mahan and his wife were trying to catch a stray cat when they smelled an awful odor coming from their neighbor’s home.
When they looked through the window, what they saw horrified them - two dead dogs, a border collie mix and a chihuahua mix.
Blinds on the windows torn, indicating they’d tried to escape.
“The dogs would get out, we would call the police department we would call animal control, whoever we could get ahold of and let them know that the dogs were running loose, terrorizing the city and the kids when they’re coming home from school and stuff,” Mahan said. “All they’d do is take them and put them back in the yard. They could clearly see the fence is like chicken wire hanging down and it’s mot going to hold a squirrel in the yard.”
The dogs are at Porter Hill now awaiting necropsies.
Chief Kimmel said the vets told her it looks like one dog had been dead for two weeks and another for five days. She believes they most likely starved to death.
Mahan said the saddest part is this has been an ongoing issue for years.
“That’s why it’s upset me so bad,” Mahan said. “There’s no reason that they didn’t jump on the problem and say ‘Hey, what can we do to fix it?’ It seems like now everyone’s like oh well it’s this person’s fault, it’s this person’s fault. Forget whose fault it is. Resolve the problem so it doesn’t happen no more.”
According to Mahan, they haven’t seen the neighbor since last October.
Since that time, he said they called animal control four or five times to notify them that the man abandoned dogs in the home.
Now he said he blames the City as much as he does the homeowner.
“These dogs could have been saved if the City of Cache would have done something about the problem in the first place,” Mahan said. “It seemed like all they were trying to do was issue tickets, issue tickets, but never actually resolved the problem and to me it’s like screw the tickets. Save the dogs. Help the animals that are in there suffering and they literally had to suffer and die before Cache actually did something about it.”
He said last summer, one of the dogs had puppies.
He and his wife found them dead on the side of the house and buried them.
After this incident, he’s hoping for change in the way the city handles animal welfare.
“I honestly hope that one, they have someone to actually answer the phones either at the police department or at the animal control at all times,” Mahan said, “whether it’s an answering service or what to where information can get to who it needs to get to so the problems can be resolved because to just push it aside an not even act like it’s going on, that’s unacceptable.”
Kimmel wants people to know that if they can’t reach animal control, they should contact Cache City Hall or the non-emergency dispatch center.
