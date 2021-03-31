City of Lawton making trash pick-up changes

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - This is the last week the City of Lawton will be picking up trash twice a week.
The city will only be picking up trash once a week starting April 5.
Lawton Resident Samuel Rucker said he counted on his trash being picked up twice a week since he, his wife, and kids accumulate a lot of trash during the week.
“It might be alright until the holidays come when people have a whole lot of trash like Christmas and Thanksgiving, and stuff like that,” Rucker said.
Solid Waste Superintendent Jason Mansel said for people who really pile it up during the week they can lease up to three additional carts for 5-dollars and 20-cents a month.
“That cost comes with us collecting and disposing of the trash is the major cost associated with that at this time, and it is for a 12-month period and a 12-month minimum that we require the resident to purchase an additional cart,” Mansel said.
Daniel Davidson, who also lives in Lawton, said he’s all for the once-a-week pick-up. His concerns are focused on junk that’s sitting on the side of the road.
“Yeah, they’re everywhere, you look up and down these streets they’re dead beds everywhere. You know mattresses and box springs, and there’s some up that alley,” Davidson said.
Mansel said in replace of the second trash pick-up they’ll be collecting bulky waste once a month to keep the streets cleaner.
“Residents have the ability to the City of Lawton Solid Waste Collection website and see a list of items that we will be collecting, glass, yard clippings, refrigerators. Up to four cubic years what equal and equivalent to three refrigerators, three mattresses,” Mansel said.
The city will pick-up trash on every holiday that falls on a weekday this year except for Thanksgiving.
