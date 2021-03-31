Comanche County Memorial Hospital hosts COVID-19 vaccine clinic

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Comanche County Memorial Hospital has slots open for those needing the first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
CCMH will be holding a vaccine clinic on Thursday, April 1 from noon to 7 p.m. This is only for the first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
Anyone 16 and older can sign up by calling 580-585-5406. Minors will need a parent to be with them during their vaccine appointment.
The clinic will be held in CCMH’s Oakwood Conference room and those with appointments are asked to use the Outpatient Center entrance at 110 NW 31st St.
