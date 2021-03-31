Congressman Tom Cole to host town hall meeting by phone

NORMAN, Okla. (TNN) - Congressman Tom Cole will be hosting a constituent telephone town hall meeting Wednesday evening.
The call is to provide an update on the first few months of the 117th congress.
“Between the ongoing pandemic, work and family schedules and other commitments, I wanted to provide an easy way for constituents to hear from me,” said Cole.
Congressman Cole plans to discuss recent legislation considered in the U.S. House of Representatives, his thoughts on the first days of the Biden Administration and to answer live constituent questions.
The call will take place from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 31.
If you would like to participate in the town hall meeting, you can call 833-305-1727.
