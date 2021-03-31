First Alert Forecast (3/31AM)

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
On this last day of March, it’ll be a windy one! We have high pressure building out towards the west and a low pressure system to our south. When the atmosphere has a difference in pressure (high to low), the isobars looking at current observations, tighten. When the isobars are tighter together.. that simply just means windier conditions. Expect gusts today in the 20s and 30s with sustained winds out of the northeast at 10 to 20mph. While we’re waking up to cloudy skies and even a few spotty light showers in Caddo & Grady county, that high pressure is going to dominate the forecast heading forward. Clouds will continue to exit and we’re looking at sunny skies this afternoon. Despite the sunshine temperatures are only looking to rise into the low and mid 60s today.
As high pressure settles in, it’ll bring us light winds overnight. Light winds and clear skies will allow for good radiational cooling to take place. This just means temperatures will drop into the 30s by tomorrow morning. Patchy frost could be possible for the northern half of Texoma. Cover cold sensitive plants and vegetation to avoid damage from possible frost.
Tomorrow will stay below average but expect highs in the upper 60s. South winds will return but will be much lighter tomorrow. Out of east turning towards the south at 5 to 15mph. These south winds will stick with us for the end of the 7-day forecast and will increase leading to breezy/windy conditions. The forecast looks to remain dry late this week and into the weekend. With that being said there are some model differences on some light rain showers for Friday night into Saturday morning. We’re going on a low chance for anything as it does look like most will stay dry.
The weekend will consist of mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies and warmer temperatures. Saturday will be in the mid 70s with south winds at 10 to 15mph. Easter Sunday will rise into the low 80s with south winds at 10 to 15mph.
Temperatures are still on the rise kicking off the work week. Monday and Tuesday will top out in the low to mid 80s with a mix of sun and clouds.
Elevated fire weather conditions are expected Thursday, Monday, and Tuesday with Near Critical values possible on Friday. With dry conditions, low dewpoints, warm weather and strong south winds contributing to this threat. Play it safe and avoid any outdoor burning over the next week if you can. Also report and smoke or flames if you happen to see them!
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
