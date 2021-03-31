First Alert Forecast (3/31AM)

On this last day of March, it’ll be a windy one! We have high pressure building out towards the west and a low pressure system to our south. When the atmosphere has a difference in pressure (high to low), the isobars looking at current observations, tighten. When the isobars are tighter together.. that simply just means windier conditions. Expect gusts today in the 20s and 30s with sustained winds out of the northeast at 10 to 20mph. While we’re waking up to cloudy skies and even a few spotty light showers in Caddo & Grady county, that high pressure is going to dominate the forecast heading forward. Clouds will continue to exit and we’re looking at sunny skies this afternoon. Despite the sunshine temperatures are only looking to rise into the low and mid 60s today.